Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.51

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.51 and traded as low as $9.85. Cineplex shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 1,069 shares traded.

CPXGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. upgraded Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cineplex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Get Cineplex alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also operates in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.