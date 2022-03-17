Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $446.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 0.8% in the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. increased its position in Cintas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Cintas by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cintas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $7.02 on Thursday, hitting $389.13. The stock had a trading volume of 374,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,239. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.76 and a 200-day moving average of $408.06. Cintas has a 52-week low of $328.57 and a 52-week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

