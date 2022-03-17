Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in Cintas by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cintas by 34,580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $389.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.06. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $328.57 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

