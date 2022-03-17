Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CPHRF opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.25.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages as a specialty pharmaceutical company, which have diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. It acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and markets those products.

