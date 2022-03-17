Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
CPHRF opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.25.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF)
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.