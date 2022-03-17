Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 521.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,401 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,773,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $199,979,000 after acquiring an additional 145,548 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 363,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 109,226 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.17. 18,559,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,135,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.