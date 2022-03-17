Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,315 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.6% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,773,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,979,000 after acquiring an additional 145,548 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 363,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 109,226 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.81 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.14. The company has a market capitalization of $231.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

