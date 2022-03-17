Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,306,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,431,000 after buying an additional 32,425 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $57.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,313,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,221,342. The firm has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.77. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

