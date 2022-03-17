Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 63,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 366,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75.

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

