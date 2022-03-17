Clever Leaves (CLVR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CLVR stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Clever Leaves has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Clever Leaves by 567.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 92,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the fourth quarter worth $764,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Clever Leaves by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clever Leaves by 60.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

