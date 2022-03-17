Clever Leaves (CLVR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CLVR stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Clever Leaves has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.
About Clever Leaves (Get Rating)
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.
