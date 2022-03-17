Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) Short Interest Up 18.5% in February

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $809,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 206,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 41,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLIM opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.