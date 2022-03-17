Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Up 19.1% in February

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CLVLY stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $31.44.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.