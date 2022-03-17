CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Tops $0.75 on Exchanges

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 229.2% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $33,480.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000441 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012425 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008426 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,774,204 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

