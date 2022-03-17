Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 10,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NET stock traded up $11.15 on Thursday, hitting $106.31. 6,760,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,256,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.92. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $221.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,639,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.98.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

