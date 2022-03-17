Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading 10.7% Higher

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.58 and last traded at $105.32. 190,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,245,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.16.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.89 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $4,380,228.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $250,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 545,250 shares of company stock worth $58,417,344. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Cloudflare by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,214 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cloudflare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,556,000 after acquiring an additional 81,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after buying an additional 2,386,240 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

