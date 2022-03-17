Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 101,696 shares.The stock last traded at $52.70 and had previously closed at $52.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KOF shares. HSBC cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.42. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,660.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 115,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 81,688 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 424,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after acquiring an additional 36,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

