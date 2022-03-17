Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (NASDAQ:CDRO) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 13.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 9,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 30,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.
CDRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.90.
Codere Online Luxembourg S.A Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDRO)
Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile application. It operates principally in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia and Panama. Codere Online, formerly known as DD3 Acquisition Corp. II, is based in MADRID, Spain.
