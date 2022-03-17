Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (NASDAQ:CDRO) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 13.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 9,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 30,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

CDRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg S.A alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,371,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg S.A in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg S.A in the fourth quarter worth approximately $779,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg S.A in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg S.A in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Codere Online Luxembourg S.A Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDRO)

Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile application. It operates principally in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia and Panama. Codere Online, formerly known as DD3 Acquisition Corp. II, is based in MADRID, Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.