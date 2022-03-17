Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) rose 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.47 and last traded at $19.41. Approximately 20,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 868,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the third quarter worth about $5,414,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 11.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 13,789 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 1.6% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 304,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,754,000.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

