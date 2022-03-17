Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) CEO Craig L. Kauffman Buys 500 Shares

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) CEO Craig L. Kauffman purchased 500 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.13 per share, with a total value of $11,065.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.60. 973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,577. The stock has a market cap of $214.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLY. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 460.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,189,000. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

