Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.87

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$82.87 and traded as low as C$77.31. Cogeco shares last traded at C$77.34, with a volume of 7,822 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Cogeco to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$79.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Cogeco ( TSE:CGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$745.26 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogeco Inc. will post 10.0375589 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Company Profile (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

