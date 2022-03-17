Coinbase Global (COIN) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Coinbase Global to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

This table compares Coinbase Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 46.23% 77.65% 22.06% Coinbase Global Competitors 44.44% -37.88% 3.83%

This table compares Coinbase Global and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $7.84 billion $3.62 billion 12.19 Coinbase Global Competitors $4.36 billion $783.97 million 16.20

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.3% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Coinbase Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 4 17 0 2.73 Coinbase Global Competitors 407 1606 1863 70 2.40

Coinbase Global currently has a consensus price target of $321.42, suggesting a potential upside of 83.02%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 50.52%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.