Coldstack Hits Market Capitalization of $812,447.02 (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a total market cap of $812,447.02 and $249,368.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,788.61 or 0.06834099 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,771.34 or 0.99919242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00041265 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

