Color Platform (CLR) One Day Volume Hits $454.00

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a market cap of $620,388.69 and $454.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Color Platform has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,914.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.56 or 0.00724830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.88 or 0.00190341 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00023944 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

