Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Buys 21,158 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,158 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $107.68 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.30.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

