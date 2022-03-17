Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $46.23 on Thursday. Comcast has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $209.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

