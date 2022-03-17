Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,915 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 52,816 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 58,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,607 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,106,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,964,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $209.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

