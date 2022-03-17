Comerica Bank Acquires 4,407 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Tivity Health worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Tivity Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 7.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.35. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 99.51%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.