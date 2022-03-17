Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 20,723 Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 36.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 137.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

SDGR stock opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $83.65.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

