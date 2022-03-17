Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $159.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $142.88 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

