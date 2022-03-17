Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.49 and a one year high of $61.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.114 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.