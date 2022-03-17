Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.49 and a one year high of $61.31.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB)
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.