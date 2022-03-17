Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,027 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.85 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.45.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.5191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

