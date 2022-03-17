Comerica Bank Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,309 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 70.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,051,000 after buying an additional 656,722 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Autoliv by 6,057.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,891,000 after buying an additional 411,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 71.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after buying an additional 403,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth $25,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

ALV stock opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.51%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

