Comerica Bank Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,303 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 39.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Stellantis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 9.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLA. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.27) to €28.00 ($30.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.67) to €21.00 ($23.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Stellantis Profile (Get Rating)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.