Comerica Bank Has $1.06 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,710,000 after acquiring an additional 17,249 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,237,000 after acquiring an additional 39,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.20.

Shares of EPAM opened at $281.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

