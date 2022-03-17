Comerica Bank Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vedanta by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 29.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vedanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vedanta during the third quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vedanta in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VEDL stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. Vedanta Limited has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53.

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

