Comerica Bank Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,387 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Prudential by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Prudential during the third quarter worth $208,000. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PUK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.33) to GBX 1,550 ($20.16) in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $794.00.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.51. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

