Comerica Bank Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 14.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 204,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after buying an additional 25,544 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,271,000 after buying an additional 472,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CL King upped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

NYSE:CMP opened at $60.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.16%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

