Comerica Bank Has $1.08 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,905 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,457,000 after purchasing an additional 311,779 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 39,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 15.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

NYSE CPB opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

