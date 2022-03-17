Comerica Bank Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PVH by 36.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,988,000 after buying an additional 200,674 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in PVH by 108.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after buying an additional 65,594 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth $10,854,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 31.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth $3,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PVH. Wedbush lowered shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

NYSE:PVH opened at $80.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average of $104.17. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.24. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $125.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.