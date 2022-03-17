Comerica Bank Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,510 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 24.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $104.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.34. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $86.86 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

