Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,864,000 after buying an additional 574,248 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,024,000 after acquiring an additional 34,041 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,510,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 983,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,982,000 after acquiring an additional 85,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WAL opened at $86.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.11. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

