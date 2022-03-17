Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,892,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,319,000 after purchasing an additional 72,285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 339.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22,262 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 128,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 81,414 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 112.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About GCP Applied Technologies (Get Rating)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

