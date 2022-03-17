Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,695 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.14% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 429,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $791.77 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

