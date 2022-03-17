Comerica Bank Sells 10,247 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,247 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,306,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,144,000 after purchasing an additional 79,199 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 89.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,687,000 after buying an additional 2,793,761 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,296,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,976,000 after acquiring an additional 40,896 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Amdocs by 10.7% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,786,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,290,000 after acquiring an additional 172,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,838,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

DOX stock opened at $80.82 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

