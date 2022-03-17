Comerica Bank Sells 12,662 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,662 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 11.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,136,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,306,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 65,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $594,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

