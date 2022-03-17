Comerica Bank Sells 2,127 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Comerica Bank cut its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after buying an additional 1,828,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,761,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,088,000 after purchasing an additional 210,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,149,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,579,000 after purchasing an additional 196,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700,740 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,989,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,169,000 after purchasing an additional 220,391 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB opened at $102.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.79. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $108.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

