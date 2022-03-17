Comerica Bank Sells 369 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 23,875.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Graham stock opened at $597.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $547.75 and a 52-week high of $685.00.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.32. Graham had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

