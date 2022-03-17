Comerica Bank Sells 7,303 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REYN. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.35. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.30.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

