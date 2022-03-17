Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in International Bancshares by 12.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,412,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBOC opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.94. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $51.67.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

