Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CMC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.01. 1,497,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,537. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 109,950 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 80,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMC. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

About Commercial Metals (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.