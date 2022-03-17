Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:CMC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.01. 1,497,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,537. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 11.76%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 109,950 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 80,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CMC. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.
About Commercial Metals
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
