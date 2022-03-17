Community Capital Management LLC Buys 12,100 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 268.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up 2.4% of Community Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 12.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $133.55 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.94.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

